Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.