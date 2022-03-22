 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

