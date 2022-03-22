Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Napa. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The forecas…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees.…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 deg…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Napa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The forecas…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.