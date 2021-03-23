Napa's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM PDT. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
