Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

