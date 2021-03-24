 Skip to main content
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 3:00 AM PDT. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

