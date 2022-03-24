Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM PDT until THU 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.