 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News