Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest.