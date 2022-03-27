Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 PM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.