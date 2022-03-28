This evening in Napa: Rain. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Monday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
