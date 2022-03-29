This evening's outlook for Napa: Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
