Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

