This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Napa. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wed…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it wi…