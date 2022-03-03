Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it wil…
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.