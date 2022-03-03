Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.