Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

