Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

