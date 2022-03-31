For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Napa. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Napa: Rain. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier …
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa ar…