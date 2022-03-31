Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.