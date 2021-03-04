Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.