Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 3:00 PM PST until FRI 9:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
