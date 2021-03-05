Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be…
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It loo…
For the drive home in Napa: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Napa. It looks to reach a pl…
For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It shou…