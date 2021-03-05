Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.