This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
