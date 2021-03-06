This evening in Napa: Rain. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 41F. W…
For the drive home in Napa: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Napa. It looks to reach a pl…