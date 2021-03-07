Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.