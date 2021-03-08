 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Napa: Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 9:00 AM PST until MON 3:00 PM PST. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News