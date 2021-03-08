This evening's outlook for Napa: Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 9:00 AM PST until MON 3:00 PM PST. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
This evening in Napa: Rain. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, temperatures in the …
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 41F. W…