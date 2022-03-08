Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.