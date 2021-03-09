Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.