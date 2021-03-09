For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
