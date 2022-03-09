 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 3:00 PM PST until WED 9:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

