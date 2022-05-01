Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
