For the drive home in Napa: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with …
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The Napa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should re…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It lo…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.