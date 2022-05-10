May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.