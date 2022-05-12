May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.