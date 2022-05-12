This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with …
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Wind…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The Napa…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should re…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
For the drive home in Napa: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa …
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.