Napa's evening forecast: A few showers early, then clear overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Wind…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The …
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
For the drive home in Napa: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa …
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should re…