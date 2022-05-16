Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Wind…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
For the drive home in Napa: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 d…
Spring mornings sometimes produce wet lawns. Here's why.