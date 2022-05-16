 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

