May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM PDT until THU 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.