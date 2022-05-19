This evening in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
