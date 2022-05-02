Napa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 9:00 AM PDT until MON 3:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
