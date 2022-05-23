Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Saturday. The forec…