 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News