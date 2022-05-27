Napa's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
