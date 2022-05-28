For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Napa. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The Nap…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outs…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temper…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.