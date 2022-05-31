May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.