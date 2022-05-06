 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

