This evening's outlook for Napa: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM PDT until SUN 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
