For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
