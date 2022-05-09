Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 1:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
