Monday night wind gusts expected to reach 45 mph

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of the Bay Area from 7 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The forecast calls for south winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 45 mph for the North and East Bays, San Francisco and much of the South Bay.

The forecast also includes showers starting Monday afternoon in the North Bay before spreading south and east.

Rainfall is expected to increase Monday night, especially in the North Bay and Santa Cruz mountains, which could see 2-4 inches of rain, forecasters said.