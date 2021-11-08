Monday night wind gusts expected to reach 45 mph

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of the Bay Area from 7 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The forecast calls for south winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 45 mph for the North and East Bays, San Francisco and much of the South Bay.
The forecast also includes showers starting Monday afternoon in the North Bay before spreading south and east.
Rainfall is expected to increase Monday night, especially in the North Bay and Santa Cruz mountains, which could see 2-4 inches of rain, forecasters said.
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A theft at the American Canyon Walmart, and a confrontation with a store worker, resulted in a 35-year-old man’s arrest, according to police.
A Napa man was arrested on a felony allegation of drunken driving after a crash early Monday morning, police reported.
At least two gunshots were fired during an armed robbery in downtown Napa.
The theft from a Polo Ralph Lauren store was the second reported at Napa Premium Outlets in less than two weeks, according to police.
A disturbance between a man and woman led to a foot chase and the man’s arrest, Napa Police reported.