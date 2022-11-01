 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM PDT until TUE 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

