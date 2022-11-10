 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

