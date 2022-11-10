Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
For the drive home in Napa: Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hig…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 deg…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. T…
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast …
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Rain…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tom…