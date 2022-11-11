This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Napa: Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hig…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 deg…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. T…
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Rain…