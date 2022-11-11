 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

