Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.