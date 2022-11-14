This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 2:00 AM PST until MON 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. T…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It look…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Rain…
This evening in Napa: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures …
Napa's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 deg…