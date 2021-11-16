 Skip to main content
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

