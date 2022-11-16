Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.